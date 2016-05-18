(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has challenged the 10026/40 short-term pivotal resistance (bull trap) and shaped the expected sell-off towards the range bottom (support) at 9780/30.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today key economic data release for EMU zone as follow:

1) Euro zone Consumer Price Index for Apr @0900GMT

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to the minor range bottom at 9780/30 where it may see a risk of a minor rebound again.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator, a gauge of price momentum is now coming close to an extreme oversold level. This observation suggests limited potential downside price action at this juncture as short-term downside momentum is being “overstretched” where it may mean revert.

The intermediate short-term resistance now stands at 9955 which is the descending trendline in place since 21 April 2016 high.

The key short-term resistance (pivot) remains at 10026/40.

The next short-term support after 9780/30 rests at 9620 which is defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9955

Pivot (key resistance): 10026/40

Support: 9780/30 & 9620

Next resistance: 10165 (weekly pivot).

Conclusion

Yesterday’s expected decline is now coming close to the target (minor range bottom/support) at 9780/30 where the Index may shape a minor rebound first towards 9955 with a maximum limit set at the 10026/40 daily short-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 9620.

However, a clearance above the 10026/40 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to test the 10165 weekly pivotal resistance

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.