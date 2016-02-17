dax daily outlook wed 17 feb 2016 watch 91149040 support for potential bullish revival 2651172016

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has dropped as expected below the 9300/340 resistance (printed […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 17, 2016 4:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_17 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has dropped as expected below the 9300/340 resistance (printed a high of 9274) and met the upper limit of our downside target at 9090 (printed a low of 9078).

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s drop in price action has managed to stall at the lower boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the  wave iii rally from 12 Feburary 2016 low of 8746 @3am to yesterday’s high of 9274).
  • In conjunction with the abovementioned observation and based on  the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to have completed the minor pull-back (wave iv) of a minute degree (short-term) since the typical wave iv target has been met at the 38.2% retracement level. Going forward, higher probability is now skewed towards the bulls to see another upleg to complete the wave v of a set of bullish impulsive five waves structure that started from 11 February 2016 low, labelled as a.
  • The next resistance after 9275/9300 stands at 9430/485 which is defined by the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel and the standard 5th wave projection of 0.618/0.764 from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 to 16 February 2016 high of 9274 projected from 17 February 2016 low of 9078 @12am.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has turned down and retested its extreme oversold level which suggests limited downside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9114

Pivot (key support): 9040

Resistances: 9275/300 & 9430/485

Next support: 8750

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to have completed its minor pull-back from yesterday’s high of 9274. As long as the 9114/9040 support zone bolds, the Index may now see the start of another upleg to retest the previous minor swing high area of 9275/300 in the first step before setting sight on the next resistance at 9430/485 to complete the impending bullish five waves structure of a.

On the other hand, a break below the 9040 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a deeper slide to retest the 11 February 2016 swing low area of 8750.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.