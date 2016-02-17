(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has dropped as expected below the 9300/340 resistance (printed a high of 9274) and met the upper limit of our downside target at 9090 (printed a low of 9078).

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Yesterday’s drop in price action has managed to stall at the lower boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the wave iii rally from 12 Feburary 2016 low of 8746 @3am to yesterday’s high of 9274).

In conjunction with the abovementioned observation and based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to have completed the minor pull-back (wave iv) of a minute degree (short-term) since the typical wave iv target has been met at the 38.2% retracement level. Going forward, higher probability is now skewed towards the bulls to see another upleg to complete the wave v of a set of bullish impulsive five waves structure that started from 11 February 2016 low, labelled as a.

The next resistance after 9275/9300 stands at 9430/485 which is defined by the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel and the standard 5 th wave projection of 0.618/0.764 from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 to 16 February 2016 high of 9274 projected from 17 February 2016 low of 9078 @12am.

wave projection of 0.618/0.764 from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 to 16 February 2016 high of 9274 projected from 17 February 2016 low of 9078 @12am. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has turned down and retested its extreme oversold level which suggests limited downside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9114

Pivot (key support): 9040

Resistances: 9275/300 & 9430/485

Next support: 8750

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to have completed its minor pull-back from yesterday’s high of 9274. As long as the 9114/9040 support zone bolds, the Index may now see the start of another upleg to retest the previous minor swing high area of 9275/300 in the first step before setting sight on the next resistance at 9430/485 to complete the impending bullish five waves structure of a.

On the other hand, a break below the 9040 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a deeper slide to retest the 11 February 2016 swing low area of 8750.

