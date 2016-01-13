(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a bullish breakout as expected from the “Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index has staged a bullish breakout from the neckline of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern now pull-back support at around 9950.

Current price action is now coming close to our short-term upside target at 10330 which is defined by the minor swing high congestion area of 6 January 2016 @2am and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from the recent minor up move from 11 January 2016 low @7am to 11 January 2015 high @10pm projected from 13 January 2015 low @3am.

The above mentioned 1.1618 Fibonacci projection taking into conjunction with the Elliot Wave Principal suggests that 10330 resistance is a likely standard bullish impulsive wave 3 target. Therefore, it is considered as a risk level for the bulls in the short-term as the price action may shape a pull-back for a corrective wave 4.

The next resistance stands at 10430 which is also defined closely by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 30 December 2015 high to 11 January 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10070

Pivot (key support): 9950

Resistance: 10330/360 & 10430

Next support: 9750/570 (long-term)

Conclusion

Maintain the bullish bias but do keep in mind of the risk of a minor pull-back below 10330/360. 9950 is the daily (short-term) pivotal support to maintain the current short-term bullish trend in the expected pull-back scenario for another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 10430.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 17380 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 9750/570 key long-term support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.