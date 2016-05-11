(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways below the predefined short-term intermediate resistance at 10070 despite the positive tone set by the U.S. benchmark stock indices during the first half on the U.S. session.

Key elements

Current price action has started to retreat right at the short-term descending trendline from 21 April 2016 high, the reintegrated (failure bullish breakout above the 17/23/ 30 March 2016 range top) long-term pull-back resistance from 11 September 2011 low (in dotted light blue as per highlighted in the daily chart) and now a former short-term ascending trendline from 09 May 2016 low area @3pm now turns pull-back resistance which all confluences at the 10063/106 zone.

The near-term supports rests at 9900 former minor swing high area of 05 May 2016 follow by 9730 (minor swing low of 06 May 2016).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the corrective wave 4 (rebound) from last Friday low of 9733 is likely to have topped at 10063/106 and right now, the Index should resume its potential bearish downleg wave 5 of a minor degree to complete the intermediate impulsive bearish wave structure labelled as 1/ in place since 21 April 2016 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10063/106

Supports: 9900 & 9730

Next resistance: 10165 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Medium-term bearish trend remains intact. Now as long as the revised daily short-term pivotal resistance of 10063/106 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline to target 9900 before 9730 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above the 10063/106 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to retest the current medium-term weekly pivotal resistance at 10165.

Disclaimer

