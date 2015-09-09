dax daily outlook wed 09 sep pull back before new potential rise above 1032010250 support 2125422015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a push up and hit our […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a push up and hit our expected upside target at 10320.
Intermediate support: 10320
Pivot (key support): 10250
Resistance: 10650
Next support: 9960
Technical elements are still positive despite the current strong upside movement seen. However, do expect a potential pull-back first towards the key short-term support zone of 10320/10250 before another upswing materialises to target the next resistance at 10650.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10250 daily pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 9960.
