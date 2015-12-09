dax daily outlook wed 09 dec mixed elements in short term turn neutral between 10810 10640 264593201

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 10790 short-term pivotal support and invalidated […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2015 4:59 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (4 hour)_09 Dec 2015

DAX (1 hour)_09 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 10790 short-term pivotal support and invalidated our preferred short-term push up scenario.

Risk aversion has creeped back into the market due to a sell-off in the China’s yuan as the offshore USD/CNH spiked up towards the 6.49 level.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s plunge in price action has led the Index to test last Thursday, 03 December 2015 swing low area at 10640  where the market reacted negatively to lesser aggressive monetary policies by the European Central Bank (ECB). The Index has already given up all its gains after the remarkable turnaround seen on last Friday, 04 December 2015  due to the better than expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.
  • The next support to watch will be the critical  zone at 10520/10380 defined by the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see daily chart & click here for more details on our latest weekly outlook/strategy).
  • The intermediate resistance now stands at 10810 which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday down move from 07 December 2015 high to yesterday low of 10612 and the trendline resistance linking the lower highs since 07 December 2015.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic is inching downwards but it is coming close to its oversold region which suggests limited downside potential at this juncture in the short-term.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed in the short-term thus we prefer to turn neutral for now between 10810 and 10640 as there are no clear directional biases.

On a break below 10640 support is likely to open up scope to test the upper limit of the pull-back support area of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 10520. On the flipside, a crack above 10810 resistance may see a push up to test the 07 December 2015 swing high at 10980.







Economic Calendar

