What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has reacted off the 11000 short-term pivotal resistance and almost reached our first expected downside target of 10855 (printed a low of 10881) before it rebounded towards the 11000 range top in the late U.S. session.

Key elements

The Index is still capped by the upper limit of a potential “Expanding Triangle” consolidation configuration (in pink) at 11000 that has been in place since 24 October 2015 high.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator that gauges price momentum has turned mixed as it is sandwiched between a trendline support and resistance.

The first support to watch will be at 10855 follow by 10750/10690 which is the lower limit of the “Expanding Triangle” and the pull-back support of the ascending channel (in orange) bullish breakout.

The medium-term key resistance remains at 11220 (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistance: 11000 & 11220

Support: 10855 & 10750/10690

Conclusion

Mixed technical elements at the moment for the Index and other major stock indices are still holding above their key short-term supports; (Nikkei 225 = 18930, Hang Seng = 22880, China A50 = 9970, S&P 500 = 2106/2103). Therefore, it will be prudent to turn neutral between 11000 and 10855 at the moment despite it is still below the 11000 short-term range top.

Only a break below the 10855 support is likely to trigger a further slide towards the short-term range lower limit at 10750/10690. On the other hand, a break above 11000 may see a squeeze up to target the next resistance at 11220.

