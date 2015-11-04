dax daily outlook wed 04 tues mixed elements turn neutral between 11000 10855 2578082015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has reacted off the 11000 short-term pivotal resistance and almost […]


November 4, 2015 4:59 PM
DAX (daily)_04 Nov 2015

DAX (1 hour)_04 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has reacted off the 11000 short-term pivotal resistance and almost reached our first expected downside target of 10855 (printed a low of 10881) before it rebounded towards the 11000 range top in the late U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap of our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index is still capped by the upper limit of a potential “Expanding Triangle” consolidation configuration (in pink) at 11000 that has been in place since 24 October 2015 high.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator that gauges price momentum has turned mixed as it is sandwiched between a trendline support and resistance.
  •  The first support to watch will be at 10855 follow by 10750/10690 which is the lower limit of the “Expanding Triangle” and the pull-back support of the ascending channel (in orange) bullish breakout.
  • The medium-term key resistance remains at 11220 (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistance: 11000 & 11220

Support: 10855 & 10750/10690

Conclusion

Mixed technical elements at the moment for the Index and other major stock indices are still holding above their key short-term supports; (Nikkei 225 = 18930, Hang Seng = 22880, China A50 = 9970, S&P 500 = 2106/2103). Therefore, it will be prudent to turn neutral between 11000 and 10855 at the moment despite it is still below the 11000 short-term range top.

Only a break below the 10855 support is likely to trigger a further slide towards the short-term range lower limit at 10750/10690. On the other hand, a break above 11000 may see a squeeze up to target the next resistance at 11220.

Economic Calendar

