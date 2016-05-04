dax daily outlook wed 04 may 2016 risk of short term rebound above 9850 support 2660582016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has declined as expected and managed to hit our expected short-term downside target (support) at 9900 (printed a low of 9893 in today’s Asian session).
Today’s key economic data release for Germany/EMU zone as follow:
1) Germany Markit Services PMI for Apr (consensus at 54.6) @0755 GMT
2) Euro Zone Markit Services PMI for Apr (consensus at 53.2) @0800 GMT
Pivot (key support): 9850
Resistance: 10150/270
Next support: 9750/630
Short-term technical elements are now advocating for a potential mean reversion (snap-back rally) but bear in mind that there is not enough elements at this juncture to indicate that the medium-term bearish trend that started from 21 April 2016 is over.
As long as the daily short-term pivotal support at 9850 holds, the Index is likely to see a short-term rebound towards the 10150/270 resistance before the downside movement resumes.
On the other hand, a break below the 9850 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected short-term snap-back rally to see a continuation of the downside movement to target the next support at 9750/630.
