What happened yesterday/earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has pushed up above the predefined 9330/285 short-term pivotal support, broke above the 9580 range top and hit our expected target at 9680/785.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index remains in a bullish dynamic with the significant short-term support now rests at 9580, the former short-term range top hat linked the minor swing highs area of 04 February and 22 February 2016.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is now undergoing a bullish wave sequence of a minor degree (multi-days) which consists typically a set of 5 waves labelled (1,2,3,5) that started from 24 February 2016 low @11pm. Current price action is now forming the wave 3 upleg with a potential target set at 9930 defined by 1.382 Fibonacci projection of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 2, yesterday low of 9331.

The above mentioned wave 3 projection target of 9930 also confluences with the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and our medium-term upside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click here

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to the extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9680

Pivot (key support): 9580

Resistances: 9930 & 10060

Next support: 9330

Conclusion

Bullish tone remains intact for the Index. Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 9680/580 significant support zone for another potential upleg to target 9930 with a maximum limit set at 10060 before a potential setback sets in.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 9580 short-term pivotal support may put the bulls on hold to see a deeper pull-back towards the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 11 February 2016 low now at 9330.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.