dax daily outlook wed 01 june 2016 further potential short term decline below 10400 resistance 26636

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected decline below the 10400 short-term […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2016 3:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_01 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected decline below the 10400 short-term pivotal resistance and met the upper limit of the short-term downside target at 10230 in the U.S. session.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Price action has staged the bearish breakout from the short-term “Ascending Wedge” lower limit now turns pull-back resistance at 10400.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below the pull-back resistance and the 50% neutrality level. These observations suggest that short-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The next near term support rests at 10082 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former minor swing high areas of 12/17 May 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 24 May 2016 low of 9771 and yesterday high of 10373.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 10320

Pivot (key resistance): 10400

Support: 10082

Next resistance: 10530/650

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bearish bias. As long as the 10400 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential decline to target the next support at 10082.

However, a break above the 10400 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish setback scenario to see a direct push up towards the 10530/650 resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.