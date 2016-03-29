(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to trade sideways after hitting close to our first downside target at 9750 in the aftermath of last week terrorist attacks in Brussels. Please click here to recap our latest weekly (medium-term) outlook/strategy published yesterday.

Today, there will are no major economic data releases for Germany.

Key elements

The Index is now testing the lower limit of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration in place in place since the start of the countertrend rally from the 11 February 2016 low of 8696. Price action remains toppish and a break below the lower limit of the “Ascending Wedge” is likely to reinforce our medium-term bearish view on the Index (the end of the countertrend rally cycle from 11 February 2016 low).

The significant short-term supports now rests at 9750 (last week swing low area) and 9675 (close to the lower boundary of a short-term descending channel from 23 March 2016 high + 1.00 Fibonacci projection).

The short-term resistance to watch will be at 9970 (the congestion zone of 23 March 2016 low + 28 March 2016 high @3pm).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the downside and still has ample room before reaching its extreme oversold level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 9970

Supports: 9750 & 9675

Next resistance: 10130 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bearish. As long as the daily short-term pivotal resistance at 9970 is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of bearish breakdown below the “Ascending Wedge” configuration to retest the 9750 level before targeting the next support at 9675 in the first step.

On the flipside, a clearance above the 9970 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a test on the 10130 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.