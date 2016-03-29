dax daily outlook tues 29 mar 2016 risk of a bearish breakdown 2656042016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to trade sideways after hitting close to our first downside target at 9750 in the aftermath of last week terrorist attacks in Brussels. Please click here to recap our latest weekly (medium-term) outlook/strategy published yesterday.
Today, there will are no major economic data releases for Germany.
Pivot (key resistance): 9970
Supports: 9750 & 9675
Next resistance: 10130 (weekly pivot)
Technical elements remain bearish. As long as the daily short-term pivotal resistance at 9970 is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of bearish breakdown below the “Ascending Wedge” configuration to retest the 9750 level before targeting the next support at 9675 in the first step.
On the flipside, a clearance above the 9970 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a test on the 10130 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance.
