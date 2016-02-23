dax daily outlook tues 23 feb 2016 reaching 9650780 inflection zone for a potential pull back 265188

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected rally from the 9350 short-term […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 23, 2016 5:11 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_23 Feb 2016

DAX (1 hour)_23 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected rally from the 9350 short-term support (mentioned in last Friday, 19 February 2016 daily outlook/strategy) and hit a high of 9587 in the U.S. session.

Key elements

  • Current price action is coming close to its intermediate resistance of 9650 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here to recap).
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is coming to its descending resistance which suggests limited upside potential for the Index at this juncture.
  • On shorter-time frame, the Index is coming to its tail end of the first phase of the countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low as seen from an Elliot Wave Principal perspective. A clear set of 8 waves has been traced out and the Index is now undergoing the final 9th wave (an extension of a normal five waves cycle), labelled as ix to complete impulsive wave a/ with its potential end target at 9650/9780 zone as defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster and the upper boundary of short-term ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room for further upside before reaching the extreme overbought level. This observation is line with the potential final push-up in price action to complete the wave ix as per above mentioned.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9650

Pivot (key resistance): 9780

Support: 9300

Next resistance: 9930 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Short-term bulls should be cautious at this juncture as technical elements are not in favour for the bullish camp. We are now expecting the Index to be in its tail end of the first phase of the countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low, potential last push up to test the 9650 resistance with a maximum limit set at the 9780 short-term pivotal resistance before a pull-back/consolidation occurs towards the 9300 support in the first step.

However, a break above the 9780 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to put the pull-back scenario on hold to see an extension of the on-going countertrend rally to target the 9930 weekly pivotal resistance.

