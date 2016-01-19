(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) is still evolving within a short-term descending channel in place since 13 January 2015 high.

(proxy for the DAX) is still evolving within a short-term descending channel in place since 13 January 2015 high. Current price action is coming close to the upper boundary of the descending channel and a key short-term resistance at 9740 as defined by a Fibonacci cluster (1.00 time projection and 61.8% retracement).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests that the current push up in price action is likely to see a reversal to the downside.

The support to watch will be at 9300 which is the range bottom as per defined by the swing lows area of “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015 840 (please click link

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 9740

Support: 9300

Next resistance: 10165

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain bearish for the Index. However, do note that we are coming close to an inflection point for a mean reversion/”snap-back” for the Index after a steep decline in place since 30 December 2015.

As long as the 9740 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a last push down to test 9300 before a potential “snap-back” occurs.

On the flipside, a clearance above the 9740 pivotal resistance may see invalidate the push down scenario to see a squeeze up to target the next resistance at 10165.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.