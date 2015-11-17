dax daily outlook tues 17 nov risk of pull back with supports at 1068010590 before another upleg 262

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to bounce higher from the trendline support (in dark […]


November 17, 2015 3:57 PM
DAX (1 hour)_17 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to bounce higher from the trendline support (in dark blue) linking the higher lows since 29 September 2015.
  • This trendline support is now at 10590 which also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s rally from its low of 10489 to this morning’s current Asian session high.
  • Current action is now resting right below the intermediate resistance (trendline + Fibonacci cluster) at 10840 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click link for more details).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator exited from the overbought region and still shows room for further downside potential before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests a risk pf a pull-back in price action as yesterday’s rally has appeared “overstretched” in terms of momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10680

Pivot (key support): 10590

Resistance: 10840 & 11050

Next support: 10380 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now right below an intermediate resistance of 10840 where it faces the risk of a pull-back towards 10680 with a maximum limit set at the 10590 daily pivotal support. Thereafter, another round of potential upside movement is likely to resume to target the last swing high at 11050.

However, a break below the 10590 short-term pivotal support may negate the expected bullish tone to see a slide to test the weekly pivotal support at 10380.

Economic Calendar

