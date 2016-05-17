dax daily outlook tues 17 may 2016 potential push down to retest minor range support at 978030 26620

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to inch higher but remains below a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2016 4:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_16 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to inch higher but remains below a descending trendline resistance in place since 21 April 2016 high of 10527.

Key elements

  • The descending trendline resistance now stands at 10026/40 which are also the former swing high areas of 21/23/30 Mar 2016 and a Fibonacci cluster.
  • Since hitting a low of 9733 on 06 May 2016, the Index has appeared to be evolving within a minor range configuration with its support at 9780/30.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture. These observations suggest a potential push down at least to the minor range bottom/support at 9780/30.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10026/40

Support: 9780/30

Next resistance: 10165 (weekly pivot).

Conclusion

As long as the 10026/40 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential push down to target the minor range bottom/support at 9780/30 in the first step.

On the flipside, a break above the 10026/40 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to test the 10165 weekly pivotal resistance (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.