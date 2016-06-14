dax daily outlook tues 14 june 2016 further potential decline below 96659750 resistance 2664942016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued its waterfall decline from last Friday, 14 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2016 4:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_14 Jun 2016

DAX (1 hour)_14 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued its waterfall decline from last Friday, 14 June 2016 as it broke below the lower boundary of the minor triangle range configuration in place since 06 May 2016 low.

Please click on this link to recap the details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.

Today key Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

  • Eurozone Industrial Production for Apr (1.3% est. for y/y & 0.7% m/m est.) @0900 GMT
  • Eurozone Employment Change for Q1 @0900 GMT

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index has appeared to be undergoing a minor extended bearish implusive wave 3 down movement in place since 07 June 2016 high of 10316. The potential projected target (2.618) of the minor impulsive wave 3 stands at 9440 which also confluences with swing low area of 07 April 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high at 9430.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just reached its overbought region coupled with the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator that has yet to reach an extreme oversold region. These observations suggest that short-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The key short-term pivotal resistance stands at 9750 which is defined by the swing low of 06 May 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 07 June 2016 high of 10316 to today’s current intraday low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9665

Pivot (key resistance): 9750

Support: 9440/30

Next resistance: 9840/934

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias. Any potential minor rebound is likely to be capped by the intermediate resistance of 9665 with a maximum limit set at today’s short-term pivotal resistance of 9750 for another round of potential downside movement to target the 9440/30 support.

On the flipside, a clearance above the 9750 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to put the bears on hold to see a steeper snap-back rally to retest the pull-back resistance of the former minor triangle range’s support at 9840/934.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.