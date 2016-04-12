(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to shape the expected minor corrective rebound from last Thursday, 08 April 2016 low of 9442 (+2.84%).

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to its former range support now turns pull-back resistance at 9780 where it may face the risk of an exhaustion in on-going minor corrective rebound. Please click here

The pull-back resistance of 9780 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline (wave 3/) from 30 march 2016 high of 10099 to 08 April 2016 low + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from yesterday, 11 April 2016 low of 9521 @3pm).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region and still has room for further potential downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that short-term downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

The significant short-term support now rests at the 9520/442 zone which is defined the former swing low area of 06 April and 8 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 9780

Support: 9520/442

Next resistance: 9900 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 9780 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed the Index is likely to see a potential swing move down to target its range support at 9580/520.

However, a clearance above the 9780 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance at 9780.

