March 8, 2016 5:49 PM
DAX (4 hour)_08 Mar 2016

DAX (1 hour)_08 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

In our earlier short-term daily outlook/strategy posted last Friday, 04 Mar 2016 (please click here for a recap), we have highlighted that the rally seen in the  Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures)is coming close to a short-term risk level of 9930 where the Index is likely to shape a pull-back/consolidation.

The Index has almost hit the 9930 risk level in the U.S. session on 04 Mar 2016 (printed a high of 9901) on the release of the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for February 2016 and staged the expected pull-back thereafter seen throughout yesterday, 07 March 2016.

Key elements

  • The current pull-back is now coming close to the expected short-term downside target of 9680/9540 where we expect another potential upleg to occur to complete the second phase of the countertrend rally that started from the 24 February 2016 low of 9123 (details are highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday, click link to recap).
  • The 9540 support also confluences with the lower boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since the start of this on-going countertrend rally cycle from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 and a Fibonacci cluster at 9620.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the downside with some room left before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that the Index may still has “residual” pull-back in price action before a potential upside reversal occurs.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9620/540

Resistances: 9930 & 10100/280

Next supports: 9480 & 9120

Conclusion

The pull-back in place since last Friday high of 9901 is coming to its tail end. The Index may shape a dip just above the 9620/540 pivotal support before the potential final upleg of the countertrend rally’s second phase materialises to retest the 9930 resistance in the first step.

Failure to hold above the 9620/540 pivotal support is likely to negate the recovery to expose the next support at 9480 and only a break below 9480 may trigger a steeper decline to target the 24 February 2016 swing low area at 9120.

