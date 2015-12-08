(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways after a push up (+3.4%) seen in price action from last Friday, 04 December 2015 low of 10630.

Key elements

In the shorter-term as seen from last Friday, 04 December 2015 low, the Index has started to evolve within a short-term ascending channel (in orange) with lower boundary (support) at around 10790 and its upper boundary (resistance) now at 11060.

The 10790 short-term support also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent recovery from last Friday, 04 December 2015 low of 10630 to yesterday’s high of 10994.

The upper boundary of the ascending channel also coincides with the former trendline support linking the higher lows since 29 September 2015 now turns pull-back resistance (in dotted blue) at 11060. Do note that the 11060 resistance is the medium-term neutrality level as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click her e for details)

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10790

Resistance: 11060

Next support: 10520

Conclusion

On the short-term, as long as the 10790 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may shape a push up to test the 11060 resistance (medium-term upper neutrality level).

On the other hand, a break below the 10790 short-term pivotal support is likely to see a further decline to target the pull-back support area of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 10520.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.