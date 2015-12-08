dax daily outlook tues 08 dec potential push up above 10790 support 2645782015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways after a push up (+3.4%) seen in


December 8, 2015 5:38 PM
DAX (1 hour)_08 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways after a push up (+3.4%) seen in price action from last Friday, 04 December 2015 low of 10630.

Key elements

  • In the shorter-term as seen from last Friday, 04 December 2015 low, the Index has started to evolve within a short-term ascending channel (in orange) with lower boundary (support) at around 10790 and its upper boundary (resistance) now at 11060.
  • The 10790 short-term support also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent recovery from last Friday, 04 December 2015 low of 10630 to yesterday’s high of 10994.
  • The upper boundary of the ascending channel also coincides with the former trendline support linking the higher lows since 29 September 2015 now turns pull-back resistance (in dotted blue) at 11060.  Do note that the 11060 resistance is the medium-term neutrality level as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click here for details)

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10790

Resistance: 11060

Next support: 10520

Conclusion

On the short-term, as long as the 10790 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may shape a push up to test the 11060 resistance (medium-term upper neutrality level).

On the other hand, a break below the 10790 short-term pivotal support is likely to see a further decline to target the pull-back support area of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 10520.

