dax daily outlook tues 01 dec risk of a pull back above 11340 support before new rise 2644652015

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Current price action of the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to push higher and it […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 1, 2015 6:18 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_01 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Current price action of the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to push higher and it has started to evolve within steeper a shorter-term ascending channel (in black) in place since 24 November 2015 low @9pm.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the shorter-term ascending channel now stands at 11340 which is also confluences with the former minor swing highs area of 26 November and 27 November 2015.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to turn down from its overbought region which highlights the risk of a further pull-back in price action for the Index.
  • The first key short-term resistance to watch will be at 11540 defined by the 1.00 Fibonacci projection (the minimum target for the bullish impulsive wave 3 based on the Elliot Wave Prinicipal) of the up move from 16 November 2015 low @7am to 19 November 2015 high @6pm projected from the 24 November 2015 low @9pm follow by the medium-term resistance at 11670 where the upper boundaries of both the longer-term (in orange) and shorter-term (in black) coincides.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 11340

Resistance: 11540 & 11670

Next support: 11130 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Overall technical elements remain positive but the Index now faces the risk of a pull-back. As long as the 11340 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential rally to target the next resistance at 11540 and even 11670 next.

On the flipside, a break below the 11340 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold for a deeper pull-back to test the lower boundary of the longer-term ascending channel in place since 16 November 2015 low at 11130 which is also our latest weekly pivotal support (click here for more details).

