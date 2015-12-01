dax daily outlook tues 01 dec risk of a pull back above 11340 support before new rise 2644652015
Pivot (key support): 11340
Resistance: 11540 & 11670
Next support: 11130 (weekly pivot)
Overall technical elements remain positive but the Index now faces the risk of a pull-back. As long as the 11340 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential rally to target the next resistance at 11540 and even 11670 next.
On the flipside, a break below the 11340 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold for a deeper pull-back to test the lower boundary of the longer-term ascending channel in place since 16 November 2015 low at 11130 which is also our latest weekly pivotal support (click here for more details).
