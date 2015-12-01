(Click to enlarge chart)

Current price action of the Germany 30 Index

The lower boundary (support) of the shorter-term ascending channel now stands at 11340 which is also confluences with the former minor swing highs area of 26 November and 27 November 2015.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to turn down from its overbought region which highlights the risk of a further pull-back in price action for the Index.

The first key short-term resistance to watch will be at 11540 defined by the 1.00 Fibonacci projection (the minimum target for the bullish impulsive wave 3 based on the Elliot Wave Prinicipal) of the up move from 16 November 2015 low @7am to 19 November 2015 high @6pm projected from the 24 November 2015 low @9pm follow by the medium-term resistance at 11670 where the upper boundaries of both the longer-term (in orange) and shorter-term (in black) coincides.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 11340

Resistance: 11540 & 11670

Next support: 11130 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Overall technical elements remain positive but the Index now faces the risk of a pull-back. As long as the 11340 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential rally to target the next resistance at 11540 and even 11670 next.

On the flipside, a break below the 11340 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold for a deeper pull-back to test the lower boundary of the longer-term ascending channel in place since 16 November 2015 low at 11130 which is also our latest weekly pivotal support (click here for more details).

