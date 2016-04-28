dax daily outlook thurs 28 apr 2016 short term bearish trend remains intact below 10360 2659962016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tested and reacted off from the 10360 short-term […]


April 28, 2016 4:28 PM
DAX (daily)_28 Apr 2016 DAX (1 hour)_28 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tested and reacted off from the 10360 short-term pivotal resistance as expected (printed a high of 10356). In this morning Asian session, it has inched lower from the 10360 short-term pivotal resistance in line with the major stock indices as Bank of Japan disappoints with no change on her latest monetary policy (click here for our latest short-term technical strategy for Nikkei). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy on the Germany 30 Index.

Key elements

  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator, a measure of price momentum still has room for potential downside before reaching its first support at around the 50% level. This observation indicates the Index is still likely to see have further downside pressure in the short-term (see daily chart).
  • The near term support remains at 10106 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former March 2016 range top bullish breakout
  • The next short-term support rests at 9900 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 18 April 2016 @2pm that has also tested the former minor swing high of 04 April 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 08 April 2016 low @2am to last Friday, 21 April 2016 high of 10527 (see hourly chart).
  • The significant short-term resistance remains at 10360 which is defined by the upper boundary of the short-term bearish descending channel in place since 21 April 2016 high and the minor swing high of 26 April 2016 @12pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10360 Supports: 10106 & 9900 Next resistance: 10630

Conclusion

Bearish bias remains intact in the short-term. . As long as the 10360 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further slide to towards 10106 and a break below 10106 should open up scope for a potential deeper decline to target the next support at 9900.

However, a break above the 10360 short-term pivotal resistance may damage the bearish scenario to see an extension of the current rally towards the next resistance at 10630 (the critical zone of the upper boundary of the long-term descending channel in place since 12 April 2015 high, see attached daily chart).

