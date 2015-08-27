dax daily outlook thurs 27 aug potential short term bearish reaction below 10500 supported by eurusd
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to surge and hit the lower limit of our expected target at 10280 in today’s early Asian session.
Intermediate resistance: 10280
Pivot (key resistance): 10500
Support: 10130 & 9870
Next resistance: 11100
Technical elements suggest that the Index has reached a risk zone of 10280/10440. As long as the 10500 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential decline towards 10130 before 9870.
However, a clearance above the 10500 daily pivotal resistance is likely to damage the short-term bearish expectation to see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 11100.
