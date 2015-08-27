dax daily outlook thurs 27 aug potential short term bearish reaction below 10500 supported by eurusd

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to surge and hit the lower limit of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 27, 2015 2:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_27 Aug 2015 (revised)

EURUSD (daily)_28 Aug 2015

USDEUR verus DAX_27 Aug 2015

DAX (1 hour)_27 Aug 2015 (revised)(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to surge and hit the lower limit of our expected target at 10280 in today’s early Asian session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The on-going rally for the German 30 Index  in place since the 9319 low seen on Monday, 24 August 2015 is now right at its risk-zone of 10280/10440 (resistance) (see 1st  chart).
  • This 10280/10440 resistance zone is defined by the pull-back resistance of the medium term descending channel breakout (in purple), the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 06 August 2015 high @8am to 24 August 2015 low and trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 11 August 2015 @8am (see 1st & 4th  charts).
  • USDEUR (inverse of EURUSD) and the DAX has a positive 20-day rolling Pearson’s correlation coefficient of 0.89. This correlation analysis suggests that the price movement of DAX is heavily dependent of the movement seen in the EURUSD. For example, if EURUSD moves up, the DAX is likely to see a downside movement (see 3rd chart).
  • Taking into account on the aforementioned element, the daily chart of the EURUSD has shown that the EUR is now at a significant support level of 1.1290 (the pull-back of the Symmetrical Triangle range configuration bullish breakout). In addition, the RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support without any bearish divergence (see 2nd chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator of the German 30 Index has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests the risk of a pull-back in price action after its recent rally (see 4th chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 10280

Pivot (key resistance): 10500

Support: 10130 & 9870

Next resistance: 11100

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the Index has reached a risk zone of 10280/10440. As long as the 10500 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential decline towards 10130 before 9870.

However, a clearance above the 10500 daily pivotal resistance is likely to damage the short-term bearish expectation to see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 11100.

Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader 

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.