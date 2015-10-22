dax daily outlook thurs 22 oct low conviction for last push up scenario towards 1032010380 249976201

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied as expected almost hit the lower limit of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2015 4:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_22 Oct 2015

DAX (1 hour)_22 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied as expected almost hit the lower limit of our expected upside target of 10320 (printed a high of 10278, missed by 0.4%) in the late European session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is now coming close to the key medium-term resistance at 10380 which confluences with the neckline of the impending bullish “Double Bottom”, the upper boundary of short-term ascending channel (in dark blue), the upper boundary of the longer-term ascending channel from the 29 September 2015 low (in orange as depicted on the hourly chart) and the 5th wave target of 1.00 time of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 4 (9888) seen on 14 October 2015 @3pm based on the Elliot Wave Principal.
  • The more sensitive momentum oscillator, the daily (medium-term) Stochastic has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its extreme overbought level. This observation rises a “red flag” that the upside momentum of the uptrend in place since 29 September 2015 low is losing strength and a deeper pull-back/consolidation in price action is round the corner.
  • The intermediate support is at 101740 which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 15 October 2015 low @2am to yesterday, 21 October 2015 high of 10278.
  • In conjunction, the hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator is still hovering above its trendline support and the 50% neutrality level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10170

Resistance: 10320/10380

Next support: 9890

Conclusion

Longer-term technical elements have started to show signs of deterioration on the upside. Even though, the Index is being supported by an intermediate level at 10170, the conviction is low for the “last push up” scenario to target the significant resistance at 10320/10380.

On the other hand, a break below the tightened daily (short-term) pivotal support at 10170 is likely to trigger a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 9890.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.