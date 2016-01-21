dax daily outlook thurs 21 jan 2016 potential snap back rally in progress above 9400300 support 2648
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged a rebound at the 9300 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged a rebound at the 9300 […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged a rebound at the 9300 medium-term support in the U.S session as expected
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 9400
Pivot (key support): 9300
Resistance: 9630 & 9780
Next support: 9070/45
After yesterday’s price action, we are now more confident of the potential mean reversion/snap-back rally for the Index. However, the overnight price action has appeared to be quite overextended as seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator which has turned down from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching the extreme oversold level.
Therefore, below 9630 intermediate resistance the Index is likely to see a pull-back towards the 9400 intermediate support before another up leg to target the next resistance at 9780.
On the other hand, a break below the 9300 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the mean reversion process for another waterfall slide towards the next support at 9070/45 in the first step.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.