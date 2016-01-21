(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged a rebound at the 9300 medium-term support in the U.S session as expected

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a rebound at the 9300 medium-term support (lower neutrality zone as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy The 9300 support is defined by the range support area of the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015, Fibonacci cluster and the lower boundary of the descending channel (see daily chart).

(see daily chart). Interestingly, it has formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern at the 9300 support which indicates a change of sentiment from negative from positive.

On the shorter-term (hourly chart), the Index has evolved into a “Descending Wedge” configuration (in dotted purple) in place since 13 January 2016 high. Yesterday, price action has hit the lower limit of the “Descending Wedge” which is at around the 9300 support.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, a typical “Descending Wedge” configuration consists of five waves where it has completed these waves yesterday with the 5 th wave hitting a Fibonacci projection cluster zone of 9300/9262 before it staged the rebound in the U.S, session. This type of chart configuration usually precedes a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action after a steep decline in place since 30 December 2015 high

wave hitting a Fibonacci projection cluster zone of 9300/9262 before it staged the rebound in the U.S, session. The short-term significant resistance now stands at 9780 which is the pull-back resistance (in dotted red) of the former long-term trendline support from September 2011 low and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 30 December 2015 high to yesterday’s low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9400

Pivot (key support): 9300

Resistance: 9630 & 9780

Next support: 9070/45

Conclusion

After yesterday’s price action, we are now more confident of the potential mean reversion/snap-back rally for the Index. However, the overnight price action has appeared to be quite overextended as seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator which has turned down from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching the extreme oversold level.

Therefore, below 9630 intermediate resistance the Index is likely to see a pull-back towards the 9400 intermediate support before another up leg to target the next resistance at 9780.

On the other hand, a break below the 9300 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the mean reversion process for another waterfall slide towards the next support at 9070/45 in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.