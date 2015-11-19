dax daily outlook thurs 19 nov 11100 potential acceleration level 2629692015
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied as expected and met the lower limit of our expected short-term upside target at 11050.
Pivot (key support): 10970
Resistance: 11100 & 11220
Next support: 10830
The Index may see a minor pull-back close to the 10970 daily (short-term) pivotal support before a potential up move to test 11100 and above it may see an acceleration towards the next resistance at 11220.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10970 pivotal support is likely to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 10830.
