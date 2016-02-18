(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has rallied as expected right above the pre-defined support zone of 9114/9040 throughout the European/U.S. sessions.

In this morning’s Asian session, it has continued to inch higher and hit our expected upside target at 93430/485. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Even though the short-term upside target has been met at 930/485, technical elements are still not showing any clear signs of exhaustion/bearish reversal at this juncture. The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator still has some room left before reaching its trendline resistance which suggests potential residual upside momentum for the Index to push higher.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the on-going bullish wave v appears to be an extension as price action has only traced out a three waves movement from the end of wave iv (low of 9078). The minimum extended 5 th wave target for wave v target stands at 9650 which is derived from the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from the length of wave i to iii projected from wave iv low of 9078 seen from 17 February 2016 @12am.

wave target for wave v target stands at 9650 which is derived from the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from the length of wave i to iii projected from wave iv low of 9078 seen from 17 February 2016 @12am. The expected minimum extended 5 th wave target of 9650 also confluences with the upper boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and the minor swing high of 9618 printed on 04 February 2016.

wave target of 9650 also confluences with the upper boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and the minor swing high of 9618 printed on 04 February 2016. The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel now rests at 9270 which is also the 23.6% of the current rally from 11 February 2016 low to the current high of 9472.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has ample room for further downside potential before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests the risk of minor pull-back at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9340

Pivot (key support): 9270

Resistances: 9430/485 & 9618/650

Next support: 9100

Conclusion

Technical elements are still positive but a minor pull-back below 9430/485 cannot be ruled out at this juncture. Therefore, we are now expecting a potential drop first towards 9340 with a maximum limit set at the 9270 short-term pivotal support before another upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 9618/650.

On the flipside, a break below the 9270 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bulls on hold to see a deeper retracement towards the next support at 9100.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.