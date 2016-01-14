dax daily outlook thurs 14 jan 2016 choppy price action watch 9980 and 9770 in the short term 264761

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed beyond our expectation and broke below the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2016 5:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)_14 Jan 2015

DAX (1 hour)_14 Jan 2015

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed beyond our expectation and broke below the 9950 short-term pivotal support in the U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Another choppy session for the Index has the broke below the pull-back support of the bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” pattern and invalidated the direct rise scenario towards the 10330 resistance.
  • The Index is still above the 9750/570 (excess) key long-term support (see weekly chart).
  • On the shorter-term, there pull-back resistance of a the former trendline support that has linked the higher lows of 11 January 2016 and 12 January 2016 @3pm is capping the Index at 9980.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.
  • The next resistance to watch will be at 10160 (yesterday’s minor swing high) follow by 10330/10400 (preferred medium-term target & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 30 December 2015 high to this Monday, 11 January 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Supports: 9770 & 9570

Resistances: 9980, 10160 & 10330/400

Conclusion

Choppy price action and we turn neutral for now in the short-term.  Only a break above 9980 is likely for the bulls to regain the upper hand for a potential push up to retest 10160 before the medium-term resistance at 10330/400

A crack below the 9770 support may see a further direct drop to test the excess of the key long-term support at 9570.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.