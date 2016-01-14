(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed beyond our expectation and broke below the 9950 short-term pivotal support in the U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Another choppy session for the Index has the broke below the pull-back support of the bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” pattern and invalidated the direct rise scenario towards the 10330 resistance.

The Index is still above the 9750/570 (excess) key long-term support (see weekly chart).

On the shorter-term, there pull-back resistance of a the former trendline support that has linked the higher lows of 11 January 2016 and 12 January 2016 @3pm is capping the Index at 9980.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

The next resistance to watch will be at 10160 (yesterday’s minor swing high) follow by 10330/10400 (preferred medium-term target & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 30 December 2015 high to this Monday, 11 January 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Supports: 9770 & 9570

Resistances: 9980, 10160 & 10330/400

Conclusion

Choppy price action and we turn neutral for now in the short-term. Only a break above 9980 is likely for the bulls to regain the upper hand for a potential push up to retest 10160 before the medium-term resistance at 10330/400

A crack below the 9770 support may see a further direct drop to test the excess of the key long-term support at 9570.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.