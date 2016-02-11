(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to tumble since the bearish breakdown of the former critical support at 9300.

Current price action is now coming close to the upper limit of our expected medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) downside target at 8580. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly outlook/strategy that was published last Sunday.

Key elements

The Index has continued to evolve within a short-term bearish descending channel in place since 01 February 2016 high with its lower boundary (support) now at 8580 which also confluences with the upper limit of the expected medium-term target highlighted earlier in our weekly outlook.

Slightly higher at around 8650 , a Fibonacci projection cluster can also be found as per defined by the 1.618 and 0.618 projections taken from 28 January 2016 high @1am and 04 February 2016 high respectively (see daily chart).

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 9130 which is defined by the upper boundary of the descending channel and yesterday’s minor swing high.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic has started to reverse up from its oversold region and still shows room for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought region. This observation suggests a relief rebound is on the cards at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9015

Pivot (key resistance): 9130

Support: 8650/580

Next resistance: 9300

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bearish. The Index may see a relief rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 9015 with a maximum limit set at the 9130 short-term pivotal resistance before another downleg occurs to target 8650/8580 support.

On the flipside, a clearance above the 9130 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for see a further relief rebound towards the former critical support now turns resistance at 9300.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.