What happened yesterday/earlier

In our short-term daily outlook/strategy published yesterday, 09 March 2016 (please click here for a recap), we have highlighted that the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) is likely to have ended the pull-back in price action from last Friday, 04 Mar 2016 high of 9901 as it has met the 9620/540 inflection zone.

Yesterday’s price action has managed to stage an initial rebound to hit a high of 9841 before it gave back the gains and traded sideways thereafter as market awaits for the latest monetary policy announcement out later from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Key elements

The bullish dynamic remains intact for the Index as it continues to hold above the lower boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since the start of this on-going countertrend rally cycle from 11 February 2016 low and the former swing highs area of 23 February and 26 February 2016 which all confluences at the 9620/540 zone.

Even though, yesterday’s price has reversed down from its high of 9841 but the fall has been cushioned at the former short-term trendline resistance now turns pull-back support (in dotted green) from the 04 March 2016 minor swing high area. This represents a positive observation that suggests that there is still potential buying pressure.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has dipped and inched up from its oversold region which suggests a potential upturn in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9620/540

Resistances: 9930 & 10100/280

Next supports: 9480 & 9120

Conclusion

No change in our bullish bias for the Index as the 9620/540 pivotal support continues to hold where we expect a potential push up to retest last Friday, 04 March 2016 swing high area at 9930 in the first step.

On the flipside, a break below the 9620/540 pivotal support is likely to negate the expected recovery to expose the next support at 9480 and only a clear break below 9480 may trigger a steeper decline to test the 24 February 2016 swing low area at 9120.

