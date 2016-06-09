(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to drift lower below the predefined upper limit of neutrality range at 10350.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today key Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

Germany Trade Balance for Apr (EUR23.0Bn est.) @0600 GMT

Germany Exports (m/m) for Apr (-0.6% est.) @0600 GMT

Germany Imports (m/m) for Apr (1.2% est.) @0600 GGT

Key elements

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has room to manoeuvre (depicted by the pink box) before reaching an extreme oversold level.

The shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold which highlights the risk of a minor/short-term rebound.

The short-term intermediate resistance to watch will be at 10265 which is yesterday’s minor swing high area formed during the European sesson.

The near-term supports rest at 10080 (the minor swing low of 03 June 2016 that has tested the former swing high areas of 10 May, 12 May and 17 May 2016) and 9960 (former range congestion from 18 May to 23 May 2016 and close to the a Fibonacci cluster)

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 10265

Pivot (key resistance): 10350

Supports: 10080 & 9960

Next resistance: 10530/650

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias with “triangle range” configuration. As long as the 10350 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential down to target 10080 before 9960.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10350 resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish expectation for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10530/650 (21 April 2016 swing high and the upper boundary of the descending channel in place since 12 April 2015).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.