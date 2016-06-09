dax daily outlook thurs 09 june 2016 maintain bearish bias within range configuration 2664482016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to drift lower below the predefined upper […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2016 2:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (4 hour)_09 Jun 2016

DAX (1 hour)_09 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to drift lower below the predefined upper limit of neutrality range at 10350.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today key Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

  • Germany Trade Balance for Apr (EUR23.0Bn est.) @0600 GMT
  • Germany Exports (m/m) for Apr (-0.6% est.) @0600 GMT
  • Germany Imports (m/m) for Apr (1.2% est.) @0600 GGT

Key elements

  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has room to manoeuvre (depicted by the pink box) before reaching an extreme oversold level.
  • The shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold which highlights the risk of a minor/short-term rebound.
  • The short-term intermediate resistance to watch will be at 10265 which is yesterday’s minor swing high area formed during the European sesson.
  • The near-term supports rest at 10080 (the minor swing low of 03 June 2016 that has tested the former swing high areas of 10 May, 12 May and 17 May 2016) and 9960 (former range congestion from 18 May to 23 May 2016 and close to the a Fibonacci cluster)

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 10265

Pivot (key resistance): 10350

Supports: 10080 & 9960

Next resistance: 10530/650

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias with “triangle range” configuration. As long as the 10350 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential down to target 10080 before 9960.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10350 resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish expectation for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10530/650 (21 April 2016 swing high and the upper boundary of the descending channel in place since 12 April 2015).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.