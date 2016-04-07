(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to inch higher but it has remained below the short-term pivotal resistance at 9690.

Please click on this link for recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index is now right below the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term descending channel in place 30 March 2016 high of 10099 at 9745.

The upper boundary of the short-term descending channel at 9745 also confluences with the former swing low areas of 17 March, 22 March and 01 April 2016 of the former range bottom and the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement from 04 April 2016 high @8pm to yesterday low of 9501 (a potential end target of a corrective wave 4 based on the Elliot Wave Principal) (see 4 hour chart).

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests that recent rebound from 9501 low is likely to have topped.

The significant supports remains at 9480/395 and 9255 which is our expected standard and maximum medium-term downside targets set for this week (please click here for details). Interestingly, it also coincides closely now with the 1.00/1.382% Fibonacci projection level taken from the decline of 30 March 2016 high @9pm to 01 April 2016 low @9pm projected from 04 April 2016 high of 9907.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 9690/745

Supports: 9480/395 & 9255

Next resistance: 9930

Conclusion

The rebound seen from yesterday’s low of 9501 is likely to have come to an inflection area where the current medium-term downside movement cycle from 30 March 2016 high is likely to resume another potential downleg.

As long as the 9690/745 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see another round of decline to target the expected medium-term standard downside target (support) at 9480/395.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 9690/745 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone (not a change on the medium-term bearish trend) to see a push up to retest the 9930 pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout (see 4 hour chart).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.