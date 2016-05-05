(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has flirted with the predefined short-term pivotal support at 9850 (printed a low of 9805 in yesterday’s U.S. session) before it staged the expected push up.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Yesterday decline in price action has managed to stall at the lower boundary (support) of an ascending range channel from 11February 2016 low at 9800 (see 4 hour chart).

The 9800 ascending range channel support also confluences with the Fibonacci cluster at 9850 (61.8% retracement of the recent up move from 08 April 2016 low @2am to last Friday, 21 April 2016 high of 10527 + 1.618 projection of the down move distance from 21 April 2016 high to 26 April 2016 low of 10209).

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at the oversold region and still has ample room for potential upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum has resurfaced which reinforces the short-term rebound view on the Index.

The significant short-term resistance zone now stands at 10026/80 which is defined by the former minor swing low area of 29 April 2016 @11pm and the 38.2%/50% of the recent decline from 28 April 2016 high to yesterday’s U.S. session low of 9805) just below the medium-term descending trendline resistance of 10026/80 from 21 April 2016 high (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9850/9800 (excess)

Resistance: 10026/80

Next support: 9630

Conclusion

We are maintaining our potential short-term mean reversion snap-back rally view and tolerate the excess of the short-term pivotal support to 9800 for a potential push up to target the 10026/80 resistance before another potential downleg materialises. But bear in mind that we are not expecting a significant recovery as there are not enough elements at this juncture to indicate that the medium-term bearish trend that started from 21 April 2016 is over.

However, a break below the 9800 (excess) short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected short-term push up scenario to see the continuation of the downside movement to target the next support at 9630 in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.