By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 2, 2016 4:02 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_02 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to drift lower towards the expected short-term downside target (support) at 10082 as it printed a low of 10160 (0.78% deviation from target) in the late European session.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today’s key economic event will be the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision @1145 GMT and policy statement and press conference @1230GMT. The consensus is no changes in the key benchmark interest rates (Refinancing @0%, Deposit @-0.4% & Marginal Lending @0.25%) and no additional monetary stimulus. The full effects of the last easing measures announced in March have not yet materialise with corporate bonds purchases only to commence this month and further TLTRO allotments which suggests that ECB is likely to adopt a “wait and see approach” before announcing any new measures such as “helicopter money”.

In addition, the recent recovery seen in energy (crude oil) prices may be used by ECB as a reason to be more optimistic on Eurozone economic outlook as the risk of deflation diminishes which may act as a catalyst for a short-term rebound in the DAX.

Key elements

  • Price action is now coming close to the 10082 support which is defined by the pull-back support of the former minor swing high areas of 12/17 May 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 24 May 2016 low of 9771 and 31 May 2016 high.
  • The next near-term support rests at 9960 which is the pull-back support of the former short-term “Symmetrical Triangle” range bullish breakout (in dotted purple) and also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 24 May 2016 low of 9771 and 31 May 2016 high.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region which highlights the risk of a potential rebound as the recent decline in price action is being “overstretched”.
  • The near-term resistance now stands at 10285/320 which is defined by the former congest area of the minor swing high areas of 31 May 2016 @10pm and 01 June 2016 @ 4pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10082

Pivot (key support): 9960

Resistance: 10285/320

Next support: 9970

Conclusion

The Index is now approaching the 10082 support (risk area) and also do recall that as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday, the Index may still undergo a potential residual push up towards the 10530/650 resistance (click here for details).

Current short-term technical elements are now advocating the risk of a rebound/recovery. As long as the 9960 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential short-term recovery to target the 10285/320 resistance.

However, failure to hold above the 9960 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario to see the continuation of the drop towards the 9970 minor range support.

Economic Calendar

