(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected pull-back in the late European session to test the 10370 predefined short-term intermediate support as per highlighted in yesterday’s short-term technical outlook/strategy in line with weakness seen across the major benchmark U.S. stock indices.

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today upcoming key Germany/European economic data will be as follow:

1) Germany Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI for Apr @0730 GMT

2) Euro zone Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI for Apr @0800 GMT

Key elements

The Index is likely to be in a tail end of a potential medium-term blow-off rally in place since 07 April 2016 low (up 11% within 2 weeks). The daily RSI oscillator, a measure of price action momentum remains bullish above its pull-back support (in dotted green) and still has some room left for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

The significant short-term support remains at 10280 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 20 April 2016 @4pm and the 23.6% Fibonacci of the entire current short-term rally from 08 April 2016 low to current week high of 10527 (see hourly chart).

The significant resistance remains at the 10630/860 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of the bearish descending channel in place since the 52-week high of 12408 printed on 12 April 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & hourly charts).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator remains bullish as it has inched up and still has some room left behind reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10370

Pivot (key support): 10280

Resistance: 10630 & 10860

Next support: 10080

Conclusion

Short-term bullish view remains unchanged as the Index is still in the process of undergoing its potential “last push up” of the blow-off phase. As long as the 10280 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to target the key resistance of 10630 with a maximum limit set at 10860.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10280 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold for a deeper slide towards the next support at 10080 (the ascending trendline from 08 April 2016 low @3am which also coincides with the former range top formed from 17March to 30 March 2016 now turns pull-back support).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.