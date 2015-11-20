(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed up and surpassed the 11100 acceleration level before staging a pull-back in the U.S. session.

Key elements

Current price action is now resting at the 11050 pull-back support (in dotted green) of the former trendline resistance linking the lower highs since 13 April 2015.

The key short-term pivotal support remains at 10970 which is defined by the former minor swing highs of 11 November 2015 @8pm and 18 November 2015 @1am now turns pull-back support and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 16 November 2015 low to yesterday’s high of 11153.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region which suggests a revival of upside momentum.

The key short-term resistance remains at 11220 which confluences with a lower degree 76.4 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 16 November 2015 low to 18 November 2015 high @12am projected from 18 November 2015 low @5pm. In addition, the 11220 resistance is our weekly expected upside target (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10970

Resistance: 11220

Next support: 10830

Conclusion

As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal support at 10970 holds, we maintain our bullish stance for a potential upside movement to target the 11220 resistance.

However, a break below the 10970 pivotal support is likely to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 10830 which is also the former short-term trendline resistance now turns support (in dotted pink).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.