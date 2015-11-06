dax daily outlook friday 06 nov bullish tone remains intact above 10800 support 2588072015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the range support


Financial Analyst
November 6, 2015 7:06 PM
Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_06 Nov 2015

DAX (1 hour)_06 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the range support of the “Expanding Triangle” configuration as expected and almost hit the upside target at 11000 (printed a high of 10964).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy

Key elements

  • The intermediate resistance remains at 11000 which is the range top of the “Expanding Triangle” configuration follow by the 11220 key medium-term resistance as per defined by exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 13 April 2015 high to 29 September 2015 low.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator that gauges price momentum remains positive above its support/50% neutrality level and it still has ample room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. In addition, it has also flashed a prior bullish divergence signal at the oversold region.
  • As per mentioned in our yesterday’s outlook report, the Elliot Wave count with respect to the current observation seen in the hourly RSI oscillator suggest that the Index may have completed the corrective wave 4 (low of the “Expanding Triangle” seen yesterday at 10781). The Index is in the midst of undergoing its bullish wave 5 of 5/(1).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10800

Resistance: 11000 & 11220

Support: 10480 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements are still positive. We have tightened the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 10800 for a further upside movement to retest the short-term range top at 11000 before targeting the significant medium-term resistance at 11220.

On the other hand, a break below the 10800 pivotal support may jeopardise the bullish tone to see a deeper slide to test the key pull-back support of the ‘Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 10480.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.