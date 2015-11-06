dax daily outlook friday 06 nov bullish tone remains intact above 10800 support 2588072015
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the range support of the “Expanding Triangle” configuration as expected and almost hit the upside target at 11000 (printed a high of 10964).
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy
Pivot (key support): 10800
Resistance: 11000 & 11220
Support: 10480 (weekly pivot)
Technical elements are still positive. We have tightened the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 10800 for a further upside movement to retest the short-term range top at 11000 before targeting the significant medium-term resistance at 11220.
On the other hand, a break below the 10800 pivotal support may jeopardise the bullish tone to see a deeper slide to test the key pull-back support of the ‘Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 10480.
