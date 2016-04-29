(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a push up after an initial slide to test the 10106 downside trigger level (printed a low of 10119 in the yesterday’s early European session). However, the push up in price action did not manage to break above the predefined 10360 short-term pivotal resistance (printed a high of 10333 in the U.S. session) before it backed down later as expected.

Today’s key German/EMU economic data release as follow:

1) EMU Consumer Price Index for Apr @0900 GMT- Consensus at 0.9% y/y for Core & -0.1% for Non-Core

2) EMU Unemployment rate for Mar @0900 GMT – Consensus at 10.3%

Key elements

The short-term key resistance remains at 10360 with is the upper boundary of the short-term bearish descending channel in place since 21 April 2016 high and the minor swing high areas of 26/28 April 2016 (tested thrice as highlighted by the shaded pink boxes on the 1 hour chart).

The key first support remains at 10106 which is the pull-back support of the former March 2016 range top bullish breakout. The 10106 level is significant as a break below it indicates that the recent March 2016 range top bullish breakout is a failure as price action reintegrates back below the long-term pull-back resistance of a former trendline support from 11 September 2011 low (in dotted light blue) (see daily chart).

(see daily chart). The next short-term support rests at 9900 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 18 April 2016 @2pm that has tested the former minor swing high of 04 April 2016 and also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 08 April 2016 low @2am to last Friday, 21 April 2016 high of 10527 (see hourly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 10250

Pivot (key resistance): 10360

Supports: 10106 & 9900

Next resistance: 10630

Conclusion

We maintain our bearish bias below the 10360 daily short-term pivotal resistance but price action needs to have a break below 10106 to add impetus for a deeper potential slide to target the next support at 9900 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above the 10360 short-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the short-term bearish scenario to see an extension of the current rally towards the next resistance at 10630 (the critical zone of the upper boundary of the long-term descending channel in place since 12 April 2015 high, see attached daily chart).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.