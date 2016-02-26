(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has broken above the 9350 short-term pivotal resistance and invalidated our preferred scenario for a second round of downleg on the pull-back/consolidation that started from the 9580 swing high seen on 23 February 2016.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Yesterday price action has broken above the upper boundary of a short-term descending channel at 9350. After a closer inspection, the plunge to hit a low of 9123 printed on 24 February 2014 may be the low of the expected pull-back/consolidated of the first phase of the countertrend rally. It came close to our medium-term downside target of 9100 which is the former swing high area seen on 10 February 2016 turns into a support on 17 February 2016 (price action tested and staged a rally of 5.3% to the 9580 high seen on 23 February 2016). Click here .

. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the 9123 low seen on 24 February 2016 coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the first phase of the countertrend rally low from 11 February 2016 low to 23 February 2016 high. This 50% retracement level can also be considered as the “standard” target for the low of a pull-back/consolidation despite not reaching the “perfect” golden ratio of 61.8% retracement.

The short-term resistance stands at 9430 which is defined by the minor swing high seen on 24 February 2016 @3pm before the steep plunge occur and also the 61.8% Fibonacci of the pull-back from 23 February 2016 high to the 9123 low.

The significant support now rests at 9330/9285 which is defined as the former minor swing high area of 25 February 2016 and the trendline support from 24 February 2016 low of 9123

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9330/285

Resistances: 9430 & 9580

Next support: 9120/9100

Conclusion

Technical elements have started to turn positive for the Index and the potential low of the pull-back/consolidation leg is likely to have concluded at the 9123 level. As long as the 9330/285 short-term pivotal holds and a break above the 9430 resistance is likely to trigger a further push up to retest the 9580 near term swing high are of 23 February 2016 in the first step.

However, a break below the 9330/285 pivotal support may negate the expected short-term bullish tone to see a drop back towards the 9120/9100 support.

Disclaimer

