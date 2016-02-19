dax daily outlook fri 19 feb 2016 potential final push up above 9430350 support 2651562016

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2016 4:54 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_19 Feb 2016

DAX (1 hour)_19 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 9340 (printed a low of 9348) before a new upleg occurred to see a new high of 9547 for this week.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 9350.
  • The short-term ascending channel support of 9350 also confluences with yesterday’s minor swing low and now the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally in place since 11 February 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 9547.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to be forming the final 5th wave (v) to complete the bullish impulsive wave structure of a/ (minor degree) that started from 11 February 2016 low of 8696. The potential wave v targets stands at 9650 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster from different swing lows (1.00 projection from 17 February 2016 low @12am & 0.764 projection from 18 February 2016 low @4pm). Thereafter, a corrective wave b/ is likely to unfold to retrace the rally from 11 February 2016 low.
  • The above mentioned 5th wave target of 9650 also coincides closely with the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just started to turn up from its oversold region which suggests that a revival of upside revival.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9430

Pivot (key support): 9350

Resistances: 9618/650 & 9750

Next support: 9100

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bullish bias with a tightened short-term support zone of 9430/9350 for a potential final push up to target the 9618/650 resistance with a maximum limit set at 9750 (1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 17 February 2016 low @12am to 18 February 2016 high @1pm projected from 18 February 2016 low @5pm).

Only a break below the 9350 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the on-going bullish structure in place since 11 February 2016 low to see the start of the corrective wave b/ for a decline towards the next support at 9100.

