The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stage the expected down move from the 10100/280 “risk zone” as per highlighted in our prior short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Thurs, 17 March 2016 (click here for a recap).
It has almost hit the expected short-term downside target at 9700 (printed a low of 9747 in yesterday, 17 March 2016 European session).
Intermediate resistance: 9930
Pivot (key resistance): 10100/280
Supports: 9700 & 9570/480
Next resistance: 10390 (weekly pivot)
We are maintaining our bearish bias for the Index. The current technical elements are now reinforcing our initial medium-term bearish view as the countertrend rally cycle from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 is likely to have ended below the 10100/280 “risk zone”. For more details, click over here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy.
Today’s intermediate resistance will be at 9930 with the pivotal resistance remains at 10100/280, the Index may see a further slide to test 9700 before targeting the next support at 9570/480.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 10100/280 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a “residual” squeeze up towards the “excess level” at 10390 (weekly pivotal resistance).
