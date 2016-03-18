(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stage the expected down move from the 10100/280 “risk zone” as per highlighted in our prior short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Thurs, 17 March 2016 (click here for a recap).

It has almost hit the expected short-term downside target at 9700 (printed a low of 9747 in yesterday, 17 March 2016 European session).

Key elements

Price action has staged a bearish breakout from the mini “Double Top” right below the 10100/280 “risk zone”. The neckline support of the “Double Top” is now pull-back resistance at around 9930.

On a bigger picture, the advance in price action has failed the second time at the rejection level of 9930 which is defined by the swing high area of 27 January 2015, a Fibonacci retracement and the pull-back resistance of a former long-term trendline support from 11 September 2011 low (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9930

Pivot (key resistance): 10100/280

Supports: 9700 & 9570/480

Next resistance: 10390 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bearish bias for the Index. The current technical elements are now reinforcing our initial medium-term bearish view as the countertrend rally cycle from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 is likely to have ended below the 10100/280 “risk zone”. For more details, click over here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy.

Today’s intermediate resistance will be at 9930 with the pivotal resistance remains at 10100/280, the Index may see a further slide to test 9700 before targeting the next support at 9570/480.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10100/280 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a “residual” squeeze up towards the “excess level” at 10390 (weekly pivotal resistance).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.