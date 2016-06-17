(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected “snap-back rally” right at the predefined 9440/30 support and hit the first short-term target/resistance at 9640 (printed a high of 9668) in yesterday’s U.S. session as per highlighted in previous short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.

Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Current price action is now coming close to the 9770 intermediate resistance (potential “snap-back” rally end target) which is defined by the short-term pull-back resistance from 1 June 2016 low (depicted in pink) and now the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 07 June 2016 high to yesterday’s low of 9431 (see 1 hour chart).

The key short-term resistance to watch now will be at 9850/880 which is defined by a confluence of elements (former congested swing low areas of 06 May/13 May/24 May 2016), pull-back resistance of the former triangle range’s support (depicted in purple) and now the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 07 June 2016 high to yesterday’s low of 9431 (see 4 & 1 hour charts).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current push up in price action from yesterday’s low of 9431 is likely a minor corrective wave 4 “snap-back rally” with a potential projected target at 9770. Current price action is coming close to this level where the medium-term down move is likely to resume for an impending bearish wave 5 of 3/ downleg.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential in price action at this juncture as short-term upside momentum has been overstretched.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9770

Pivot (key resistance): 9850/880

Supports: 9560 & 9440/390

Next resistance: 10080

Conclusion

“Snap-back rally” is coming close to target/resistance at 9770. As long as the 9850/880 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see the start of another potential downleg to retest the supports of 9560 and 9440/390 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 9850/880 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias for an extension of the “snap-back rally” towards the next resistance at 10080 (the former minor swing low areas of 03 June/09 June 2016).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.