What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has recovered as expected and hit the short-term range top zone of 10150/10188 in place since 12 October 2015 high.

Key elements

In the shorter-term, the Index is being supported by an ascending trendline in place since 15 October 2015 low now at 10090 which is also close to a former horizontal resistance now turns support at 10030.

The significant medium-term resistance is at 10380 which confluences with the neckline resistance of an impending bullish “Double Bottom” chart formation, upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel from the 29 September 2015 low (in orange as depicted on the hourly chart) and the 5 th wave target of 1.00 time of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 4 (9901) seen at 15 October 2015 @4am based on the Elliot Wave Principal.

wave target of 1.00 time of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 4 (9901) seen at 15 October 2015 @4am based on the Elliot Wave Principal. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is dipping down and still has some room for further downside before reaching its oversold region. This observation suggests a potential pull-back/consolidation in price action of the Index at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10090

Pivot (key support): 10030

Resistance: 10320/10380

Next support: 9900 & 9780 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a potential pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 10090 with a maximum limit set at the 10030 daily pivotal support before a push up to target the 10320/10380 significant resistance.

However, a break below the 10030 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 9900 support (yesterday’s swing low) and even the 9780 weekly pivotal support (ascending channel’s lower limit & the pull-back support of the descending channel bullish breakout)

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.