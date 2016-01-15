dax daily outlook fri 15 jan 2016 potential upturn above 9680570 support 2647892016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has dipped and retested the 9800/9750 key long-term support before it staged a rebound in the U.S. session.
Intermediate support: 9680
Pivot (key support): 9570(excess of the key long-term support)
Resistances: 9980 & 10160
Next support: 9300
As long as the 9570 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of upturn to retest 9980 before targeting the 10160 resistance.
Below 9570 is likely to see another drop to test the next support at 9300 (the swing low area of 24 August and 29 September 2015).
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.