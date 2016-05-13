(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged an initial push up (noise) above the short-term pivotal resistance at 10024 before the outcome of Bank of England’s monetary policy decision.

Interestingly, the push up in price action stalled at the 10106/165 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance set at the start of this week (recap over here) and reversed down sharply below the 10024 short-term pivotal resistance after Bank of England’s press conference. A classic example of a bull-trap.

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a potential bearish downleg wave 5 of a minor degree that started from the high of 10111 seen on 10 May 2016. This potential downleg wave 5 appears to be evolving in an extended form to see the completion of the bearish impulsive wave structure/cycle, labelled as 1/ of an intermediate degree in place since 21 April 2016 high of 10527.

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 9922

which is defined by the "overlap" minor swing highs/lows of 05 May/12 May/13 May 2016. The next short-term support below our current short-term downside target of 9780/30 rests at 9620 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high of 10527.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a minor rebound at the 9780/30 level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 9922

Supports: 9780/30 & 9620

Next resistance: 10106/165 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The medium-term bearish trend in place since 21 April 2016 high remains intact. On the short-term, we cannot rule out a potential minor rebound to occur at the 9780/30 short-term support and without surpassing the latest daily short-term pivotal resistance set at 9922, the Index may see another downleg to target the next support at 9620.

On the other hand, a break above the 9922 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a push up to retest the 10106/165 resistance (minor swing high area of 10 May 2016 + current weekly pivotal resistance).

Disclaimer

