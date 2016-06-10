dax daily outlook fri 10 june 2016 further potential downside within triangle range 2664682016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has declined as expected and hit the expected first […]


June 10, 2016 3:43 PM
DAX (4 hour)_10 Jun 2016

DAX (1 hour)_10 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has declined as expected and hit the expected first short-term downside target (support) at 10080 (printed a low of 10044 in the European session).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today key Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

  • Germany Wholesale Price Index for May @0600GMT (0.2% m/m est.)
  • Germany Consumer Price Index for May @0600GMT (0.1% y/y & 0.3% m/m est.)    

Key elements

  • The Index is now in the middle of a triangle range configuration in place since 06 May 2016 low with its upper limit and lower limit at 10350 and 9850/780 respectively (see 4 hour chart).
  • The lower limit of  the triangle range configuration at 9850/780 also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster.
  • On the shorter-term, price action of the Index has traced out a series of “lower highs and lower lows” since Tues, 07 June 2016 high of 10316. These observations suggest that the short-term downtrend remains intact within the medium-term triangle range configuration (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has a mixed reading as it exited from the oversold region yesterday. However, it still has potential to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest the risk of a short-term bounce in price action (see 1 hour chart).
  • The key short-term resistance now stands at 10175/210 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent drop from 07 June 2016 high to yesterday’s low of 10044 and the former minor swing low area of 08 June 2016 @10pm that has been tested previous on the lows of 01 June/02 June 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10175/210

Supports: 9960 & 9850

Next resistance: 10350

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bearish bias within triangle range configuration. The Index may now see a risk of a minor bounce first but as long as the tightened daily short-term pivotal resistance of 10175/210 is not surpassed, it may still see another potential downleg to target 9960 (former upper range congestion zone from 18 May to 23 May 2016) with a maximum set at the triangle range support of 9850.

On the flipside, a break above the 10175/210 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish view for a choppy push up to retest the triangle range resistance at 10350.

Economic Calendar

