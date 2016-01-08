(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to decline as expected and hit the expected downside target at 9800 in the today’s early Asian session. Bear in mind that 9800 is a significant inflection level (more details below).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy

Key elements

The Index has now stabilised on a key inflection level of 9800/750 which is defined by the lower boundary (support) of a long-term ascending channel in place since September 2011 (the onslaught of the European sovereign debt crisis) and a Fibonacci cluster (see weekly chart)

On a medium-term, the Index is likely to be evolving within a “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since 13 April 2015 all-time high. Current price action has reached the range support which also confluences with 9800/9700 (see daily chart).

In the shorter-term, the Index is still being capped by a descending channel resistance now at 10040.

The next resistance to watch will be at 10340 which is defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from the start of 2016 to today’s current low of 9795 and the former congestion area seen from 28 August 2015 to 16 September 2015.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9800/750

Resistance: 10040 & 10340

Next support: 9300

Conclusion

Current technical elements are advocating for a potential recovery at least in the short-term. Pivotal support at 9800/750 and a break above 10040 is likely to add impetus for a further push up to target the next resistance at 10340.

However, failure to hold above the 9800/750 pivotal support may jeopardise the expected short-term recovery scenario to see a further plunge towards the next support at 9300 (the swing lows area of “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.