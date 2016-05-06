dax daily outlook fri 06 may 2016 looking vulnerable for a potential bearish breakdown below 9800 26

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has attempted to stage the short-term rebound above the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 6, 2016 3:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (4 hour)_06 May 2016

DAX (1 hour)_06 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has attempted to stage the short-term rebound above the 9800 short-term pivotal support but fell short of our expected target (resistance) at 10026/80 (just printed a high of 9922) before it traded sideways throughout the late European session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The 9800 short-term support now appears to be vulnerable for a breakdown as yesterday’ price action has failed to sustain its initial bounce and remained below the minor swing high area of 04 May 2016 at 9950.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has started to inch downwards towards its oversold region which suggests that downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, yesterday’s price movement has reduced the probability of our preferred short-term mean reversion rally scenario. Right now, the Index has appeared to be undergoing an extending bearish downleg, wave iii of an impulsive bearish 5 wave structure of a minor degree in place since 21 April 2016 high as it continues to evolve within a steeper descending channel from the high of wave ii (see 1 hour chart).
  • In addition, the potential end target of the extended downleg, wave iii stands at the 9620/530 zone which confluences with the minor swing low area of 12 April 2016 and a Fibonacci cluster (50% retracement of the 2 month+ old rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high + 2.618 projection of the distance of the down move from 21 April 2016 high to 26 April 2016 low of 10209 + 1.618 projection of the distance of the  down move from 28 April 2016 high  to 30 April 2016 low of 10052).
  • The upper boundary of the descending channel stands at 9870.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9870

Pivot (key resistance): 9950

Supports: 9800 & 9620/530

Next resistance: 10165

Conclusion

Even though, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) is still holding above the 9800 short-term support but technical elements have started to turn negative and intermarket analysis are not supportive for the initial expected short-term mean reversion snap-back rally. In addition, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has broken below the 2054 short-term pivotal support.

We turn bearish and any potential minor rebound is likely to be capped by 9870 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 9950 daily short-term pivotal resistance for a further decline to target the next support at 9620/530.

Only a clearance above the 9950 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the direct drop scenario for a push up towards the next resistance at 10165 (descending trendline from 21 April 2016).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.