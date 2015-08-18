dax daily outlook for tues 18 aug minor pull back before potential rise 1925032015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted and pierced below the 12 August 2015 low […]


Financial Analyst
August 18, 2015 11:09 PM
Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_18 Aug 2015

DAX (1 hour)_18 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted and pierced below the 12 August 2015 low at 10890 (weekly pivotal support, click here for more details) due to weaker than expected U.S. New York Empire State Manufacturing data at -14.92 (consensus: 3.86).

Interestingly, it has managed to have a daily close above the 10890 support despite yesterday’s lacklustre performance.

Key elements

  • The Index has managed to hold above the 10890 pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout that occurred in 13 July 2015 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch upwards from its oversold region and still has room for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought region (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate resistance stands at 11090/11140 which also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 06 August 2015 high @4pm to 17 August 2015 low @8pm (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further downside potential before reaching its oversold region. This observation suggests a potential minor pull-back in the price action of the Index(see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

  • Pivot (key support): 10890/10810 (excess from yesterday’s low)
  • Resistance: 11090/11140
  • Next support: 10600

Conclusion

The Index may see a minor pull-back first just above the 10890/10810 pivotal key support before another round of potential push up to target the 11090/11140 resistance zone.

On the contrary, a direct break below 10810 is likely to trigger a waterfall slide towards the key long-term support of 10600.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

