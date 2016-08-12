dax current up move is likely to be extending above 10630 support 2673542016
Daily Outlook, Friday 12 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had performed better […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had performed better than our expectation as it did not shape that “final dip” towards the 10580 intermediate support (only printed a low 10632 in yesterday, 11 August European session) before it staged the up move to surpass the 10710 minor resistance.
Intermediate support: 10700
Pivot (key support): 10630
Resistances: 10870/990 & 11010
Next support: 10530
Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. The on-going rally seen from the minor swing low of 04 August 2016 appears to be extending. As long as the 10630 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another round of potential up move to target the next resistance at 10870/990 and even 11010.
However, failure to hold above the tightened 10630 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario for a pull-back towards the next support at 10530 (the ascending trendline as depicted in green in place since the medium-term swing low of 03 August 2016).
