Daily Outlook, Wed 27 July 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stage a “clean” bullish breakout from the short-term “Expanding Wedge” range top (depicted on dotted purple) in place since 21 April 2016 (had a daily close at 10289; above the “Expanding Wedge” range top of 10180).

The Germany 30 Index has continued to inch higher within our expectation and it is now coming close to our short-term upside target/resistance at 10345 (printed a high of 10320 in today’s Asian session, 27 July).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key Eurozone/Germany economic data releases for today:

Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for Aug @0600GMT (9.9 consensus)

Key elements

The next resistance to watch for the Index will be at the key zone of 10530/650 . It is defined by a confluence of significant elements (the long-term descending range top in place since 12 April 2016 that has capped all prior advances, the former ascending trendline support from September 2011 low now turns pull-back resistance & a Fibonacci cluster(see weekly chart). A clear break above (weekly close) 10530/650) is likely to reinforce the on-going preferred multi-month “melt-up” phase that started from February 2016 low .

. It is defined by a confluence of significant elements (the long-term descending range top in place since 12 April 2016 that has capped all prior advances, the former ascending trendline support from September 2011 low now turns pull-back resistance & a Fibonacci cluster(see weekly chart). . In conjunction, the weekly (long-term) RSI is now attempting to stage a bullish breakout from its descending trendline resistance after it has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action continues to “build-up”.

On the shorter-term (intraday), the key support to watch now will be at 10180 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former “Expanding Wedge” range top bullish breakout, the short-term ascending trendline (depicted in dark blue) from 19 July 2016 low and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 19 July 2016 low to today’s current intraday high of 10320.

which is defined by the pull-back support of the former “Expanding Wedge” range top bullish breakout, the short-term ascending trendline (depicted in dark blue) from 19 July 2016 low and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 19 July 2016 low to today’s current intraday high of 10320. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its extreme overbought level which indicates the risk of a short-term pull-back below the 10345 intermediate resistance.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10180

Resistances: 10345 & 10530/650 (medium-term)

Next support: 9980 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with risk of a minor pull-back. Below 10345, the Index may see a pull-back first above the tightened 10180 daily short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the key resistance zone of 10530/650.

On the other hand, a break below the 10180 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone as the Index reintegrates back into the “Expanding Wedge” configuration (failure bullish breakout) for another round of choppy decline towards this week medium-term pivotal support of 9980.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.