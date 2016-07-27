dax continuing its potential ascend towards key 10530650 zone 2671522016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stage a “clean” bullish breakout from the short-term “Expanding Wedge” range top (depicted on dotted purple) in place since 21 April 2016 (had a daily close at 10289; above the “Expanding Wedge” range top of 10180).
The Germany 30 Index has continued to inch higher within our expectation and it is now coming close to our short-term upside target/resistance at 10345 (printed a high of 10320 in today’s Asian session, 27 July).
Pivot (key support): 10180
Resistances: 10345 & 10530/650 (medium-term)
Next support: 9980 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias with risk of a minor pull-back. Below 10345, the Index may see a pull-back first above the tightened 10180 daily short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the key resistance zone of 10530/650.
On the other hand, a break below the 10180 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone as the Index reintegrates back into the “Expanding Wedge” configuration (failure bullish breakout) for another round of choppy decline towards this week medium-term pivotal support of 9980.
